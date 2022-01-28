S.Korea POSCO's 2021 profit jumps on strong steel demand

South Korean steelmaker POSCO's operating profit jumped 284% in 2021 to a record 9.2 trillion won ($7.62 billion), boosted by strong demand that has lifted prices of the construction raw material.

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker POSCO's 005490.KS operating profit jumped 284% in 2021 to a record 9.2 trillion won ($7.62 billion), boosted by strong demand that has lifted prices of the construction raw material.

Global crude steel production rose 3.7% last year to 1.95 billion tonnes, World Steel Association data showed this month, despite an energy crunch that led to weaker output in top producer China.

Consolidated operating margins in 2021 were 12.1%, up from 4.2% in 2020, the company said.

POSCO said fourth-quarter consolidated profit was 2.37 trillion won ($1.96 billion), in line with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 2.3 trillion won from 13 analysts.

