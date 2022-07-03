S.Korea policymakers to closely monitor impact of rising interest rates

South Korea's finance ministry and central bank said on Monday they had agreed to cooperate in minimizing adverse risks of rising interest rates on vulnerable households and businesses.

In a joint statement released after a meeting of finance minister Choo Kyung-ho, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and others, policymakers said they will closely monitor the impact on currency markets, financial companies and small businesses.

