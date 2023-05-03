S.Korea policymakers see Fed outcome as positive, on guard against market volatility

Adds more policymakers' comments, separate central bank meeting

INCHEON, South Korea, May 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's top economic policymakers said on Thursday they saw the overnight outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting as positive for the domestic financial markets, after they met to review the implications of the U.S. central bank's decision.

The policymakers agreed to remain cautious against any increase in volatility in the markets, given the widening interest rate gap with the United States, and committed to step up their vigilance against market disturbing or herd-like behaviours, according to a statement following the review.

"The government and the Bank of Korea will take market stabilisation measures in a prompt manner, if necessary, according to a prearranged contingency plan," it said.

The country's finance minister and central bank governor met in Incheon, South Korea, for a customary review of U.S. monetary policy meeting results, with virtual participation by other attendees.

The Bank of Korea said after a separate internal meeting that Fed Chair Jerome Powell's tamping down of the possibility of a rate cut before the end of this year should also be noted.

The Fed, which raised rates by 25 basis points, moved its management of the post-pandemic economic recovery into a new phase on Wednesday with what may be the last in a historic series of interest rate hikes and heightened attention to credit and other economic risks.

