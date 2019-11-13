S.Korea pledges flexible allocation of bond issuances

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's government expects any impact on yields from a planned increase in domestic government bond issuances next year to be limited, given strong demand, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said on Thursday.

Kim also said at a meeting of senior financial and economic officials, including those from the central bank, that the government would allocate issuances throughout the year in a flexible manner to minimise any impact on the yields.

The remarks were provided by the finance ministry in a statement.

(Reporting by Yena Park and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

