S.Korea pledges flexible allocation of bond issuances

South Korea's government expects any impact on yields from a planned increase in domestic government bond issuances next year to be limited, given strong demand, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said on Thursday.

Kim also said at a meeting of senior financial and economic officials, including those from the central bank, that the government would allocate issuances throughout the year in a flexible manner to minimise any impact on the yields.

The remarks were provided by the finance ministry in a statement.

