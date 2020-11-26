S.Korea plans to sell 5.7 trillion won T-bonds through December

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 5.7 trillion won ($5.2 billion) worth of treasury bonds via auctions through December, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Here are auction details released by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a statement:
DATE
TENOR
AMOUNT
Nov 30
3 years
1.20 trln won
Dec 1
30 years
1.35 trln won
Dec 7
5 years
1.05 trln won
Dec 11
50 years
0.35 trln won
Dec 14
10 years
1.35 trln won
Dec 21
20 years
0.40 trln won
($1 = 1,104.8800 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.