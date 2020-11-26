S.Korea plans to sell 5.7 trillion won T-bonds through December

SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 5.7 trillion won ($5.2 billion) worth of treasury bonds via auctions through December, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Here are auction details released by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a statement:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

Nov 30

3 years

1.20 trln won

Dec 1

30 years

1.35 trln won

Dec 7

5 years

1.05 trln won

Dec 11

50 years

0.35 trln won

Dec 14

10 years

1.35 trln won

Dec 21

20 years

0.40 trln won

($1 = 1,104.8800 won)

