S.Korea plans record T-bond issuance worth 12.1 trillion won in March
SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 12.1 trillion won ($9.94 billion) worth of treasury bonds via auctions in March, more than the 11.1 trillion won of bonds planned for this month and the biggest on record, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Following are details of the planned auctions, released by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a statement:
DATE
TENOR
AMOUNT
March 2
3 years
2.50 trln won
March 3
30 years
3.00 trln won
March 9
5 years
2.45 trln won
March 16
10 years
3.05 trln won
March 23
20 years
1.10 trln won
($1 = 1,216.9800 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Kim Coghill)
