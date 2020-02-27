S.Korea plans record T-bond issuance worth 12.1 trillion won in March

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 12.1 trillion won ($9.94 billion) worth of treasury bonds via auctions in March, more than the 11.1 trillion won of bonds planned for this month and the biggest on record, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Following are details of the planned auctions, released by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a statement:

DATE

TENOR

AMOUNT

March 2

3 years

2.50 trln won

March 3

30 years

3.00 trln won

March 9

5 years

2.45 trln won

March 16

10 years

3.05 trln won

March 23

20 years

1.10 trln won

($1 = 1,216.9800 won)

