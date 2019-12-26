S.Korea plans record T-bond issuance in January

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 10.4 trillion won ($8.96 billion) worth of treasury bonds via auctions in January 2020, nearly triple the amount set for December and the biggest on record, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The South Korean government has already said it would sharply increase bond issuance this year to fund a jump in fiscal spending as part of its efforts to support the faltering economy as tax revenue growth slows.

The planned amount is compared to 3.9 trillion won worth of treasury bonds planned for auctions this month.

Following are details of the planned auctions, released by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a statement:

Jan 6

3 years

2.20 trln won

Jan 7

30 years

2.70 trln won

Jan 13

5 years

2.00 trln won

Jan 20

10 years

2.60 trln won

Jan 28

20 years

0.90 trln won

($1 = 1,161.2300 won)

