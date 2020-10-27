TSLA

S.Korea pension fund to oppose LG Chem's plan to separate battery business

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) said on Tuesday it had decided to oppose LG Chem's plan to separate its battery business into a new company.

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) said on Tuesday it had decided to oppose LG Chem's 051910.KS plan to separate its battery business into a new company.

It said it had made the move because of concerns about damage to shareholder value, including the possibility of diluting the equity value.

LG Chem, an electric car battery supplier for Tesla Inc TSLA.O and GM GM.N said last month it plans to separate the business as the electric vehicle market takes off.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA GM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters