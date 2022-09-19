S.Korea panel to discuss changing pension fund FX rules

adds background

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A South Korean panel that oversees the country's massive National Pension Fund plans to discuss improving the fund's foreign exchange management rules at a meeting on Friday, a government official familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

"The fund management committee will discuss ways to improve the fund's rules on foreign exchange management, among several issues at a meeting scheduled on Friday," the official said, while declining to give further details.

The fund faces growing scrutiny in the local currency market for its increasing overseas investment and demand for dollars, often cited as a factor putting pressure on the won as it hovers near 13-1/2 year lows.

The state-run pension fund, the world's third-largest of its kind, held 882.7 trillion won ($633.86 billion) worth of assets as of the end of June. It plans to hold 50% of its assets abroad by 2024.

($1 = 1,392.5700 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Edmund Klamann)

