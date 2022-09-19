S.Korea panel to discuss changing pension fund FX rules

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A South Korean panel that oversees the country's massive National Pension Fund plans to discuss improving the fund's foreign exchange management rules at a meeting on Friday, a government official familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

"The fund management committee will discuss ways to improve the fund's rules on foreign exchange management, among several issues at a meeting scheduled on Friday," the official said, while declining to give further details.

