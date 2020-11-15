S.Korea official warns of disorderly FX movements

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry issued a warning against disorderly currency movements on Monday as the won gained to nearly a 23-month high against the dollar.

"We will actively respond to behaviours intended to cause artificial FX volatilities," an official told Reuters by telephone.

Investors tend to regard phone messages from FX authorities as official intervention in the onshore currency market.

South Korea's central bank was suspected of buying U.S. dollars on Monday morning to stem the won's gain, two local dealers said.

(Reporting by Yena Park and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

