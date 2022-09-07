S.Korea offers talks with N.Korea to discuss reunion of separated families

Changes sourcing; adds minister quote

SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Korea on Thursday offered talks with North Korea to discuss a reunion of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, in its first direct overture since President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May.

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se in charge of inter-Korean affairs held a briefing to openly make the offer, saying Seoul is willing to consider Pyongyang's preferences in deciding the date, venue, agenda and format of the talks.

"We hope that responsible officials of the two sides will meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion on humanitarian matters including the issue of separated families," Kwon said.

