S.Korea Oct. unemployment rate rises; jobs fall at fastest pace in 6 mths

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate climbed to a three-month high in October, while the number of employed fell at the fastest pace in six months, as the resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic added pressure on businesses.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in October, from 3.9% in September, and was the highest since July, data from the Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

Data also showed the number of employed people in South Korea was 27.1 million in October, 421,000 fewer than a year earlier, logging the sharpest fall since April when it shrank 476,000.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Leslie Adler)

