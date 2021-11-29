S.Korea Oct factory output shrinks most since May 2020 on auto chip shortage

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's factory output in October shrank at its sharpest pace since May last year, government data showed on Tuesday, as global chip shortages continued to weigh on car production.

Industrial output last month unexpectedly fell by a seasonally adjusted 3.0%, missing the 0.4% growth tipped in a Reuters survey and following a 1.1% decline in September.

On an annual basis, output grew 4.5%, sharply rebounding from a 1.8% contraction in September and beating a 3.0% growth forecast in the poll.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

