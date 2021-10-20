S.Korea Oct 1-20 exports surge 36.1% y/y - customs agency

South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of the month soared 36.1% from a year earlier, customs agency data showed on Thursday, while imports surged 48.0%, resulting in a provisional trade deficit of $2.49 billion.

Breakdown of the data showed outbound shipments of semiconductors, petroleum products and vessels jumped 23.9%, 128.7% and 93.5%, respectively.

Exports to China, the United States and European Union, during the period, rose 30.9%, 37.1% and 42.1% respectively, the data showed.

