S.Korea Nov factory output jumps, beats expectations

South Korea's factory output in November far outperformed expectations on strong exports orders for cars and chips, government data showed on Thursday.

Industrial production last month increased by a seasonally adjusted 5.1% from October, beating a median 2.5% gain tipped in a Reuters survey as car output soared 11.3%.

On an annual basis, output jumped 5.9%, also outperforming a 3.2% growth forecast in the poll.

