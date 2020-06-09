S.Korea May unemployment rate surges to 10-year high

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate surged to the highest level in more than 10 years in May as businesses slashed hiring amid disruptions due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate climbed to 4.5% in May, from 3.8% in April, and was the highest since January 2010, data from the Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.