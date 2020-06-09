S.Korea May unemployment rate surges to 10-year high

South Korea's unemployment rate surged to the highest level in more than 10 years in May as businesses slashed hiring amid disruptions due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate climbed to 4.5% in May, from 3.8% in April, and was the highest since January 2010, data from the Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

