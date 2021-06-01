S.Korea May inflation accelerates to over 9-year high, matches forecasts

Corrects survey figure in first paragraph to 2.6% from 2.3%

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer prices rose 2.6% in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, logging the fastest growth since April 2012 and matching a median estimate for a 2.6% increase in a Reuters survey.

It grew 2.3% on an annual basis in April.

Month-on-month inflation was 0.1%, slower than a 0.2% increase in April.

Meanwhile, core inflation rose 1.2% year-on-year, marking the sharpest growth since November 2018.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Chris Reese)

