S.Korea may ease liquidity requirement rules for financial companies
SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - South Korea may ease some of the liquidity requirement rules on financial companies as there are some signs of stress in the short-term money market, the head of the top financial regulatory agency said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
