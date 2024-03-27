News & Insights

S.Korea market watchdog vows to further develop corporate reform plan

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

March 27, 2024 — 08:30 pm EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's financial market watchdog chief pledged on Thursday authorities would come up with more corporate reforms, adding to a plan unveiled last month designed to lure more foreign investment into the country's companies.

"As we work to contribute to the economy by fostering a sound and fair financial environment, we also aim to boost Korea's attractiveness as an investment destination," said Lee Bok-hyun, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service.

"This means promoting market practices that allow Korean companies to be valued correctly by their financial health and industry outlook. To this end, we will further develop and refine the government's Corporate Value-up Programme," Lee said.

His remarks were made at the agency's annual event held in Seoul for foreign investors in South Korea, with more than 200 attendees from financial firms, embassies, business groups and related agencies.

In February, South Korea unveiled a reform package, dubbed the "Corporate Value-up Programme", seeking to resolve the so-called "Korea discount" in the local stock market. South Korean firms tend to have lower valuations than their global peers due to factors such as low dividend payouts and the dominance of opaque conglomerates known as chaebols.

South Korea is currently considering several ways to beef up the reform plan, including tax incentives, after the initial proposal fell short of market expectations.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.