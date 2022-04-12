S.Korea March unemployment rate near historical low

SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate stood near a historical low in March, while the number of people employed rose for a thirteenth straight month.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March was unchanged at 2.7% from a previous month, the lowest since the data release began in 1999, Statistics Korea data showed on Wednesday.

The country added 831,000 jobs compared with March a year ago, after 1,037,000 jobs were added in February, extending gains to a thirteenth straight month.

