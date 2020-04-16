S.Korea March unemployment rate at 3.8%, job growth slows

SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate was 3.8% in March, higher than February's 3.3%, as plunging demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic started to bite, official data showed on Friday.

The number of new jobs in South Korea was 26.6 million in March, 195,000 fewer than a year earlier, marking the first on-year decline since 2010, the Statistics Korea data showed.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

