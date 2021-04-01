S.Korea March inflation accelerates to pre-pandemic levels, beating forecasts

By Cynthia Kim

SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a 14 month high in March on higher oil prices and stronger demand for food produces, further signalling a stable recovery path for Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Consumer prices rose 1.5% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, the fastest since a similar uptick in January 2020 and beating a 1.4% gain tipped in a Reuters survey.

Month-on-month inflation was 0.1%, slower than February's 0.5% increase.

Friday's data supports the Bank of Korea's recent upgrade of its inflation outlook for this year to 1.3% from 1.0%, when it kept the base interest rate KROCRT=ECI steady at a historic low of 0.5%.

Governor Lee Ju-yeol in late March stressed policymakers should "prepare in advance how we should normalise easing measures taken until now in an orderly fashion, if growth and inflation conditions improve."

An index measuring the cost of fresh food items surged 16.5% in March, while that for agricultural and fisheries products jumped 13.7% on year.

Petroleum prices gained 1.8%.

