S.Korea March inflation accelerates to 4.1%, fastest since Dec 2011

Contributor
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to more than a decade-high in March and remained above the central bank's 2% target for a 12th straight month, fuelled by rising energy and commodity prices due to the Ukraine crisis.

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to more than a decade-high in March and remained above the central bank's 2% target for a 12th straight month, fuelled by rising energy and commodity prices due to the Ukraine crisis.

The consumer price index (CPI) for March rose 4.1% from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, the fastest increase since December 2011 and outpacing a 3.8% rise tipped in a Reuters poll.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also jumped 2.9% from a year earlier, rising at the same rate seen in February, the fastest since June 2009.

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Chris Reese)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters