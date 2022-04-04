S.Korea March inflation accelerates to 4.1%, fastest since Dec 2011

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to more than a decade-high in March and remained above the central bank's 2% target for a 12th straight month, fuelled by rising energy and commodity prices due to the Ukraine crisis.

The consumer price index (CPI) for March rose 4.1% from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, the fastest increase since December 2011 and outpacing a 3.8% rise tipped in a Reuters poll.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also jumped 2.9% from a year earlier, rising at the same rate seen in February, the fastest since June 2009.

(Reporting by Joori Roh Editing by Chris Reese)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.