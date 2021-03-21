S.Korea March 1-20 exports jump 12.5% y/y - customs agency

Contributor
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's exports during the first 20 days of March jumped 12.5% from a year earlier, preliminary data released by the customs agency showed on Monday.

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports during the first 20 days of March jumped 12.5% from a year earlier, preliminary data released by the customs agency showed on Monday.

The breakdown of data showed overseas sales of semiconductors and cars soared 13.6% and 13.0%, respectively, over March 1-20, while shipments to China and the United States expanded 23.4% and 7.4%, respectively.

Imports also rose 16.3% year-on-year, bringing the trade balance to a provisional $820 million surplus during the period.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More