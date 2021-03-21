S.Korea March 1-20 exports jump 12.5% y/y - customs agency

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports during the first 20 days of March jumped 12.5% from a year earlier, preliminary data released by the customs agency showed on Monday.

The breakdown of data showed overseas sales of semiconductors and cars soared 13.6% and 13.0%, respectively, over March 1-20, while shipments to China and the United States expanded 23.4% and 7.4%, respectively.

Imports also rose 16.3% year-on-year, bringing the trade balance to a provisional $820 million surplus during the period.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

