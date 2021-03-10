S.Korea March 1-10 exports surge 25.2% y/y -customs agency

South Korea's exports during the first 10 days of March jumped 25.2% from a year earlier, preliminary data released by the customs agency showed on Thursday.

The breakdown of data showed overseas sales of semiconductors, the nation's top export item, soared 25.2% during the period, while shipments to China and the United States soared 33.9% and 21.9%, respectively.

Exports in the comparable period of February jumped 69.0% on-year.

