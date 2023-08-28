S.Korea LG Energy Solution mandates banks for dollar green bond deal - sources

Adds company statement in third paragraph and bond tenor in fourth paragraph

Sydney, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Energy Solution 373220.KS has mandated investment banks to work on a potential dollar-denominated green bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Bank of America BAC.N, Citigroup C.N, Morgan StanleyMS.N, Standard Chartered STAN.L and the Korea Development Bank are working on the transaction.

"A final decision on specifics including whether to issue corporate bonds is set to be made after closely examining the market situation with the five joint lead managers," an LG Energy Solution official said in a statement to Reuters.

The term sheet said the bonds could be issued in three and five-year tenors but did not outline the size of the deal if a transaction does go ahead.

