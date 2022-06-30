S.Korea June exports log slowest growth in 19 mths, trade gap widens

Cynthia Kim
Jihoon Lee
Credit: REUTERS/YONHAP NEWS AGENCY

South Korea's June exports grew at their slowest pace in 19 months as soaring inflation constrains global demand for Korean goods, widening the trade gap and fuelling concerns about both the domestic and world economies.

Shipment data out of Asia's fourth largest economy is an early indicator of global activity as its manufacturers from chips to cars straddle a wide swathe of the world supply chain.

Exports rose 5.4% from a year earlier to $57.73 billion, trade ministry data showed on Friday, beating the forecast for 3.8% growth in a Reuters poll but logging the slowest gain since November 2020.

Imports jumped by a much faster 19.4% to $60.20 billion as soaring energy prices raised the cost of imports, contributing to a trade deficit of $2.47 billion, the biggest since January this year.

Slowing exports indicate continuing risk from global supply constraints and soaring global inflation as higher costs of everything from oil to fresh food weakens demand.

In June, exports was restrained by temporary factors such as a week-long trucking strike, which held up deliveries to ports.

By region, exports to China declined 0.8% from a year earlier, while exports to the U.S., the world's largest economy, jumped 12.2%.

