S.Korea June 1-20 exports shrink 3.4%, trade deficit at $7.64 bln

By destination, shipments to China, the United States and the European Union decreased 6.8%, 2.1% and 5.3%, respectively.

Exports of semiconductors rose 1.9% and petroleum products jumped 88.3%, but cars, automobile parts and wireless devices shrank 23.5%, 14.7% and 23.5%, respectively.

On average per working day, exports still grew 11.0% as there were two fewer working days compared with the same period a year before.

Full month data will be available on July 1.

