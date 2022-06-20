S.Korea June 1-20 exports shrink 3.4%, trade deficit at $7.64 bln

Contributors
destination Reuters
shipments to China Reuters
the United States Reuters
the European Union decreased Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's exports for the first 20 days of June shrank 3.4% on-year, while imports increased 21.1%, bringing the trade balance to a $7.64 billion deficit, customs agency data showed on Tuesday.

By destination, shipments to China, the United States and the European Union decreased 6.8%, 2.1% and 5.3%, respectively.

Exports of semiconductors rose 1.9% and petroleum products jumped 88.3%, but cars, automobile parts and wireless devices shrank 23.5%, 14.7% and 23.5%, respectively.

On average per working day, exports still grew 11.0% as there were two fewer working days compared with the same period a year before.

Full month data will be available on July 1.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters