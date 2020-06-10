S.Korea June 1-10 exports soar 20.2%, imports up 8.5%

South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of June soared 20.2% from the same period a year earlier, raising hopes for a rebound in shipments for the trade-reliant economy and a pick up in weak global demand.

Imports jumped 8.5%, the Korea Customs Service data showed on Thursday.

Overseas sales of semiconductors, the nation's top selling item, soared 22.6% in the first 10 days of June, while exports of mobile devices surged 35.8% on-year.

