S.Korea July jobless rate falls for second month

SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment declined in July for a second month as business sentiment improved from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 4.2% in July, down from a decade-peak of 4.5% in May, data from Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

