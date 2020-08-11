S.Korea July jobless rate falls for second month

South Korea's unemployment declined in July for a second month as business sentiment improved from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 4.2% in July, down from a decade-peak of 4.5% in May, data from Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

