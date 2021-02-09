S.Korea January jobs fall at sharpest pace in more than two decades

SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate soared to a 21-year high in January, while the number of people employed fell at the sharpest pace in more than two decades, government data showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped to 5.4% in January, the highest since 1999, data from the Statistics Korea showed.

