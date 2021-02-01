S.Korea Jan inflation speeds up, beating forecasts

SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.6% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, slightly faster than a 0.5% rise in December 2020 and beating a 0.3% gain tipped in a Reuters survey.

Month-on-month inflation was 0.8%, logging the fastest growth since September 2018 and higher than the poll's prediction of a 0.5% rise. In December, it rose 0.2%.

