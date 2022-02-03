S.Korea Jan inflation at 3.6%, near a decade-high

Contributor
Cynthia Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's consumer inflation for January hovered near a decade-high on surging fuel and food prices, boosting the case for more interest rate hikes in 2022.

By Cynthia Kim

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation for January hovered near a decade-high on surging fuel and food prices, boosting the case for more interest rate hikes in 2022.

January consumer prices jumped 3.6% from a year earlier, beating a 3.3% gain tipped in a Reuters poll and remaining above the central bank's 2% target for a 10th straight month.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel costs, jumped 2.6% from a year earlier, the fastest since December 2015, in a sign that surging prices of fuel and other raw materials have fed through to higher service costs for goods and services.

A sub-index on fresh food prices jumped 6.0% year-on-year and one for agricultural and fisheries soared 6.3%, government data showed on Friday.

Transportation costs gained 7.2% year-on-year, boosted by rising prices of automotive fuel imports.

The strong reading, coming after a 3.8% rise in November, is fanning views the Bank of Korea could raise interest rates again this year after its back-to-back hikes brought the benchmark interest rate to pre-pandemic levels of 1.25% in January.

The minutes from the board's Jan. 14 meeting showed a majority of its seven members were worried about price pressures building, which could hurt sentiment as Asia's fourth largest economy recovers from the COVID-19 epidemic.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee Editing by Chris Reese)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters