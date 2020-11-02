S.Korea inflation slows in Oct, core CPI falls at fastest pace in over 21 years

Contributor
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's annual inflation slowed in October and the core rate declined at its fastest pace in over 21 years as the government provided temporary subsidies last month for mobile phone bills, while the coronavirus pandemic continued to depress domestic demand.

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's annual inflation slowed in October and the core rate declined at its fastest pace in over 21 years as the government provided temporary subsidies last month for mobile phone bills, while the coronavirus pandemic continued to depress domestic demand.

The consumer price index rose 0.1% in October from a year earlier, Statistics Korea data showed, sharply missing a median 0.7% rise tipped in a Reuters survey and the lowest in four months.

The Oct core CPI, excluding volatile energy and food prices, declined 0.3% year-on-year, marking the sharpest fall since September 1999 and much slower than a 0.6% rise in the previous month.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters