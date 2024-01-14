News & Insights

S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for December -customs

January 14, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

SEOUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for December and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Monday. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 12 million tonnes of crude last month against 12 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed. Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.

