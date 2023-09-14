S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for August -customs

SEOUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - S.Korea imports no Iran crude oil for August and a year ago, preliminary data from Korea Customs Service showed on Friday. The world’s fifth-largest crude buyer imported a total 10 million tonnes of crude last month against 12.9 million tonnes imported a year ago, the data also showed. Final data for South Korea's crude oil imports last month will be published by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) later the month. The KNOC data is considered the industry standard for South Korea's oil imports.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.