S.Korea grounds all local airlines' Boeing 777s with PW4000 engines

SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's transport ministry said on Wednesday it ordered the grounding of all local airlines' Boeing BA.N 777s with PW4000 engines.

The ministry also said in a statement it would ban all foreign aircraft with PW4000 engines from operating in South Korean airspace from Thursday.

Finally, the ministry said it ordered local carriers Korean Air 003490.KS, Asiana Airlines 020560.KS and Jin Air 272450.KS to have fan blades of the PW4000 engines in a total of 29 Boeing 777s in their fleets inspected by manufacturer Pratt & Whitney before the aircraft can be cleared for flight again, in line with an earlier U.S. Federal Aviation Administration directive.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

