US Markets
MRK

S.Korea gives emergency approval for adult use of Merck's COVID pills - Yonhap

Contributor
Hyonhee Shin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Handout .

South Korea's drug safety agency said on Wednesday that it has decided to give emergency approval for the use of Merck & Co Inc's COVID-19 treatment pill for adults, the Yonhap news agency reported.

SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's drug safety agency said on Wednesday that it has decided to give emergency approval for the use of Merck & Co Inc's MRK.N COVID-19 treatment pill for adults, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The molnupiravir tablet, branded as Lagevrio, is the second oral antiviral to be authorised in South Korea after Pfizer Inc's PFE.N Paxlovid.

Lagevrio will only be allowed for patients who are aged 18 or older and not pregnant but cannot not use injection medications and the highly effective Paxlovid, the report said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((hyonhee.shin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular