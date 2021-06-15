S.Korea game developer Krafton IPO expected to raise at least $4.1 bln

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Krafton Inc, the South Korean company behind blockbuster video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, said on Wednesday its planned IPO is expected to raise at least 4.6 trillion won ($4.12 billion) at the low end of an indicative price range.

($1 = 1,117.1400 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.