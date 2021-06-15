S.Korea game developer Krafton IPO expected to raise at least $4.1 bln

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Krafton Inc, the South Korean company behind blockbuster video game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, said on Wednesday its planned IPO is expected to raise at least 4.6 trillion won ($4.12 billion) at the low end of an indicative price range.

