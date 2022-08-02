S.Korea FX reserves increase in July after four months of decline

Contributor
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves increased slightly in July, central bank data showed on Wednesday, ending four straight months of decreases led partly by authorities' dollar-selling intervention to support the won.

SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange reserves increased slightly in July, central bank data showed on Wednesday, ending four straight months of decreases led partly by authorities' dollar-selling intervention to support the won.

The country's foreign exchange reserves, measured in U.S. dollars, increased in July by $0.33 billion to reach $438.61 billion at the end of the month, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

It was the first monthly increase after a combined $23.49 decrease in last four months and only a second one since October 2021.

The BOK said the increase resulted from foreign asset investment returns and an increase in financial institutions' foreign currency deposits that offset a decrease in converted value of non-dollar assets.

The won KRW=KFTC weakened less than 0.1% against U.S. dollar in July, following a 4.7% slump in the previous month.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters