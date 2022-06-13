S.Korea FX authority issues verbal warning to curb won's decline

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange authority said on Monday it is monitoring any speculative movement in the currency market and working to ease any herd-like behaviours among traders.

"FX market authority is onworking to make sure herd-like behaviours don't worsen due to psychological reactions," a text message from the finance ministry and the Bank of Korea said.

