S.Korea finmin: working to win bond index inclusion as early as possible

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

December 11, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Monday the government will make efforts to have its bonds included in FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index (WGBI) as early as possible.

An omnibus account for trading South Korean treasury bonds, a major requirement for inclusion in the key global index, will open at an international central securities depository in June 2024, Choo Kyung-ho said at a conference held in Seoul.

The government will also consider introducing night-time trading of three-year and 10-year treasury bond futures to enable better risk management, Choo said.

