S.Korea finmin to issue 2-year treasury bonds on regular basis

Contributor
Cynthia Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday it plans to issue 2-year treasury bonds on a regular basis, starting next January, to diversify demand for the nation's record debt sales planned for this year.

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday it plans to issue 2-year treasury bonds on a regular basis, starting next January, to diversify demand for the nation's record debt sales planned for this year.

Issuing the new 2-year notes to its regularly scheduled bond sales could reduce sales of longer-term bonds and put downward pressure on the yields.

South Korean bond market is struggling to absorb the nation's record debt sales of 167 trillion won planned for this year.

The country currently issues treasury bonds with tenors of three years, five years, 10 years, 20 years and 30 years.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More