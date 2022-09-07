S.Korea finmin says increasing uncertainty in forex market is undesirable

Adds finance minister's comments

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Wednesday that increasing uncertainty in the currency market is undesirable, while reaffirming his view that inflation would likely reach its peak in September or October before easing.

"Increasing uncertainty in the currency market is undesirable for the economy as a whole and also for financial markets, and authorities are closely monitoring the market for any herd-like behaviours," Choo Kyung-ho said during a televised discussion session with local reporters.

He said the South Korean won's recent sharp decline was in line with major currencies weakening against the dollar, unlike during past crises when the currency's weakness stood out among others. He declined to comment on any specific level.

South Korea holds enough foreign exchange reserves to absorb any volatility or shock in the forex market, according to the International Monetary Fund's recent assessment, Choo added.

The comment came as the won KRW=KFTC extended losses to a fifth straight session and hit its weakest since early April 2009 at 1,388.4 per dollar.

