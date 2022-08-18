S.Korea finance ministry warns growth may slow, exports face growing downside risks

Contributor
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's finance ministry on Friday warned economic growth could slow on increasing downside risks for exports.

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry on Friday warned economic growth could slow on increasing downside risks for exports.

"It is concerning that economic growth may slow due to limited export recovery going forward, while high inflation pressure continues and economic sentiment is also partly affected amid worsening external conditions," the ministry said in its latest monthly economic assessment.

The ministry cited continued inflation pressure globally, monetary tightening in major countries, economic slowdown in the United States and China and the lengthening war in Ukraine as increasing downside risks.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters