S.Korea finance ministry to issue 2-yr treasury bonds -sources

South Korea finance ministry plans to issue 2-year treasury bonds, two sources said on Monday, which would reduce sales of longer-term bonds amid record debt sales expected for this year.

South Korea currently issues treasury bonds with tenors of three years, five years, 10 years, 20 years and 30 years.

The ministry is expected announce details on the size and timing of the issuance on Tuesday.

