S.Korea finance minister sees inflation peaking in Sept-Oct

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister reaffirmed on Wednesday his previous view that inflation would likely reach its peak in September or October before slowing.

He said the won's KRW= recent sharp decline was in line with major currencies weakening against the dollar, warning that financial authorities will take action if there is herd-like behaviour in the currency market.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

