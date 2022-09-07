S.Korea finance minister sees inflation peaking in Sept-Oct

South Korea's finance minister reaffirmed on Wednesday his previous view that inflation would likely reach its peak in September or October before slowing.

He said the won's KRW= recent sharp decline was in line with major currencies weakening against the dollar, warning that financial authorities will take action if there is herd-like behaviour in the currency market.

