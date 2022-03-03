S.Korea Feb inflation at 3.7%, beats forecast

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation hovered near a decade high in February and remained above the central bank's 2% target for an 11th straight month, as surging food and energy prices pushed prices higher.

The consumer price index (CPI) for February rose 3.7% from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, beating a 3.5% gain seen in a Reuters survey and a notch below the decade high of 3.8% marked in November last year.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also jumped 2.9% from a year earlier, the fastest since June 2009.

