S.Korea Feb inflation at 3.7%, beats forecast

Contributor
Joori Roh Reuters
Published

South Korea's consumer inflation hovered near a decade high in February and remained above the central bank's 2% target for an 11th straight month, as surging food and energy prices pushed prices higher.

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation hovered near a decade high in February and remained above the central bank's 2% target for an 11th straight month, as surging food and energy prices pushed prices higher.

The consumer price index (CPI) for February rose 3.7% from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, beating a 3.5% gain seen in a Reuters survey and a notch below the decade high of 3.8% marked in November last year.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also jumped 2.9% from a year earlier, the fastest since June 2009.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More