S.Korea Feb inflation accelerates to near decade high, stoking rate hike bets

By Joori Roh

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's consumer inflation hovered near a decade high in February and stood above the central bank's 2% target for an 11th month, adding pressure on the policymakers to further raise interest rates.

The consumer price index (CPI) for February rose 3.7% from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, beating a 3.5% gain tipped in a Reuters survey and a notch below the decade high of 3.8% marked in November last year. It rose 3.6% in January.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also jumped 2.9% from a year earlier, the fastest since June 2009, in a sign that surging prices of fuel and other raw materials have fed through to higher service costs for goods and services.

The breakdown of data showed the cost of petroleum surged 19.4%, while that of housing rentals and outdoor dining increased 2.1% and 6.2%, respectively, on year. The cost of agricultural, livestock and fisheries added 1.6%.

That puts the Bank of Korea's (BOK) monetary policy board under pressure to raise the base rate further in coming months, following the back-to-back rate hike in November and January. The BOK held the base rate at 1.25% at its February meeting.

In late February, the BOK also sharply increased its inflation for this year to 3.1% from 2.0%. It also sees next year inflation at 2.0%.

Separately on Friday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the country will extend the 20% tax cut in oil products by three months to minimise the impact of surging energy prices, pushed up by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)

